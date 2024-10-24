Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been made to trace the family of a Kirkcaldy soldier killed in World War Two 80 years ago this week, and buried in Holland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grave of Corporal David Kilgour Mitchell is one of several hundred that have been adopted by people in the Netherlands, but no photo of him, or any relatives, have been traced.

But much is known about him, and Jurgen Beekers, who has adopted his grave, is hoping it may spark a response from someone in the Lang Toun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corporal Mitchell was just 24 years old when he died while serving with the 1st Battalion Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment), 154th Infantry Brigade, 51st (Highland) Division. He died on October 25, 1944 during the liberation of the region, and was laid to rest at Nederweert War Cemetery. His army service number was 2762104, and his date of birth May 17, 1920.

Corporal David Kilgour Mitchell was buried in Holland but his name is engraved on Kirkcaldy's War Memorial (Pic: Fife Free Press)

He was the son of Andrew and Catherine Mitchell (nee Kilgour), and as far as it is known, he had one brother, Andrew.

He was married to Lilias (Lily), nee McMeeken - her full name was Lilias Bruce McMeeken., They married on February, 19 1944, just months before his death. Lilias passed away in 2001, at the age of 80, in Kirkcaldy.

Jurgen’s research suggests David, and most likely also his parents, lived before his marriage at 103 Massereene Road in the Lang Toun. His brother Andrew passed away in 1989.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurgen: “Three years ago I adopted the grave of a soldier who was killed during the liberation of the region where I live and I am proud and honoured to have been assigned to it. He is buried in the Nederweert War Cemetery in a village close to Meijel. The adoption was made possible by the Adoption Graves Foundation of the Nederweert War Cemetery and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

“All 363 graves in this cemetery have now been adopted by residents of the Netherlands. Some have also been adopted by residents from Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Belgium, and some by primary schools here in the region.

“The adoption involves visiting the grave several times a year and attending commemorations that are organised annually on Remembrance Day and on Christmas Eve when candles are lit at the cemetery.”

Jurgen is part of a research group that investigates soldiers buried in the Nederweert War Cemetery in a bid to give each grave a face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is keen to make contact with any relatives who can help, and he also has a lot of information regarding the battle in which David was killed and the approximate location where this happened which he would like to share with them. He has been working with the Royal British Legion Scotland Kirkcaldy branch in a bid to bring David’s story to the public domain. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Jurgen’s appeal comes ahead of Armistice Day when Kirkcaldy’s Annual Remembrance Sunday parade and service will be held on Sunday, November 10.

It will mark the 106th anniversary of the end of The Great War and the 99th anniversary of the opening of Kirkcaldy War Memorial, Gardens and Art Galleries. A parade will muster at the Town Square and march to the war memorial for the traditional service where wraths will be laid and a minute’s silence held to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.