A major jobs fair takes place in Fife next month.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is hosting a recruitment event at The Rothes Halls on September 17 from 10:00am to 1.30pm when around 25 employers with current vacancies will attend including ScotRail, Baynes, Babcock, Digico and many more.

Sue Jeffrey, external relations leader, said: “Unlocking the skills and abilities of people can improve employment prospects. Support is available to everyone, whatever their age, health condition or if they are just looking to improve their career prospects.” The DWP is currently offering work academy opportunities for jobseekers across various sectors with local employers including Rural Skills Scotland, Kettle Produce, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and William Yule. The programme lasts for up to six weeks and allows claimants to get the skills needed to move into the workplace through training and a work experience placement linked to a genuine job or apprenticeship vacancy.