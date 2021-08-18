Chalk message aimed at lazy dog owners left on Kirkcaldy Esplanade

A chalk message has appeared on Kirkcaldy waterfront urging dog owners to pick up their pet’s mess.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 7:55 am

The Esplanade is one of the town’s most popular routes for walkers, cyclists, runners, and dog owners.

Complaints have been made over the years over dog poo left lying - and the message was a plea to owners to act responsibly.

It appeared in a prominent spot closer to the Basin car park.

It said: “Please do not leave your dog’s poo on the path.

“At all times, pick your dog’s poo up.”

