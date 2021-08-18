Chalk message aimed at lazy dog owners left on Kirkcaldy Esplanade

The Esplanade is one of the town’s most popular routes for walkers, cyclists, runners, and dog owners.

Complaints have been made over the years over dog poo left lying - and the message was a plea to owners to act responsibly.

It appeared in a prominent spot closer to the Basin car park.

Chalk message aimed at lazy dog owners on Kirkcaldy Esplanade

It said: “Please do not leave your dog’s poo on the path.

“At all times, pick your dog’s poo up.”

