Highland Games set to return to Fife town after gap of 69 years
Bowhill Highland Games are set to make a return after 69 years, it can be revealed.
The event has been given the go-ahead from Fife Council.
The committee has confirmed that it will be hosting the revival of the games - first founded by local miners from Bowhill Pit – to be held in Wellsgreen Park on Sunday, September 12.
Don Campbell, organiser, said: “We were given the green light last night from Fife Council that we can go-ahead with the games this September.
"The last time they were held in Bowhill was in 1952 so this is a really big achievement to bring them back.
"We already have people from all over the UK signing up for all of the different events- running, dancing, and cycling.
"I would say that we are about 95 per cent organised, and we’re now just finalising all of the fine details to make the games a success.”
Don, a veteran of Highland Games up and down the country since he was 15-years-old, said the response in the village to the news had been fantastic, describing the atmosphere as electric.
"Everyone in the village is buzzing – it’s very exciting,” he said.
"I’m up to my eyes with work, but we have a great team and it’s great news that we have been able to bring the games back.
"This is our culture and our heritage, so hopefully there will be a big crowd on the day.”
For more information, please visit: Bowhill Highland Games