The event has been given the go-ahead from Fife Council.

The committee has confirmed that it will be hosting the revival of the games - first founded by local miners from Bowhill Pit – to be held in Wellsgreen Park on Sunday, September 12.

Don Campbell, organiser, said: “We were given the green light last night from Fife Council that we can go-ahead with the games this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowhill Highland Games organiser, Don Campbell. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"The last time they were held in Bowhill was in 1952 so this is a really big achievement to bring them back.

Highland dancers wowing the crowd at previous Highland Games in Fife.

"We already have people from all over the UK signing up for all of the different events- running, dancing, and cycling.

"I would say that we are about 95 per cent organised, and we’re now just finalising all of the fine details to make the games a success.”

Don, a veteran of Highland Games up and down the country since he was 15-years-old, said the response in the village to the news had been fantastic, describing the atmosphere as electric.

"Everyone in the village is buzzing – it’s very exciting,” he said.

"I’m up to my eyes with work, but we have a great team and it’s great news that we have been able to bring the games back.

"This is our culture and our heritage, so hopefully there will be a big crowd on the day.”

For more information, please visit: Bowhill Highland Games

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.