Country music nights returning to Fife venue

The Swing Commanders will be performing this month. Pic: Ruth Hornby.

The monthly country music nights are returning to Methil on June 25, when the ‘phenomenal’ Swing Commanders perform at the Methilhill Bowling Club.

Organisers Eddie and Lorna Cairns and John Brown started the events at the start of 2020, bringing some of the biggest names in the UK country music scene to Fife and offering tickets at affordable prices.

However, after just two performances, Covid-19 hit and lockdown began.

Almost 17 months after the final performance, the country music nights are restarting – albeit with Covid-19 restrictions and safety protocols in place.

“We want people to come out and have a good time,” said Eddie. “It’s been a horrible year – let’s let our hair down. We just want people to have fun. Watch, listen and enjoy.”

Tables and seats at the venue will be spread out, contact details will be taken, hand sanitiser stations will be set up, and numbers will be limited.

With restrictions meaning just 100 attendees will be allowed in, the organisers will be losing money on the night – but the excitement of bringing live music back to Fife and letting people have fun outweighed any financial loss for the trio.

The country music nights – held on the last Friday of every month – will be based at the bowling club for at least the next year, with acts booked for the next two years.

"We’re broadening out outlook,” said Eddie. “We’re getting people from all over the UK.

"The Swing Commanders are the best in Britain. They’ve been to the US, been on TV, played at the biggest festivals. They are phenomenal.

"It’s happy music – that’s why we wanted to bring it back.”

Eddie described the last year as a ‘nightmare’ and said it was a ‘relief’ that music was returning.

He also praised the acts who had their performances cancelled last year – including the band booked for March 2020 who turned down payment even though they were owed it.