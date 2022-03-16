COVID in Fife: Almost 3000 more cases confirmed in last four days
The number of coronavirus cases in Fife rose by 2799 over the last four days, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.
A total of 106,452 cases had been confirmed in Fife when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, March 15 - up from 103,653 on Friday.
The rising cases are again putting Fife’s health under extreme pressure.
NHS Fife has said it is managing “very significant demand” for its services as more people test positive as well a a range of other conditions - and staff absences due to COVID are also going up.
The pressure is being felt across the region’s main hospitals, with hotspots including emergency departments and admissions wards.
Local GP practices are also reporting a significant impact.
The cumulative rate of infection in the region, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,453 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Scotland average of 29,681.
Fife also recorded three more coronavirus deaths in the latest 24-hour period.
The dashboard shows 634 people had died in the area by March 15 – up from 631 on Monday.
It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.
They were among 11,016 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fife.
The figures also show that three-quarters of Fifers have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.