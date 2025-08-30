Decision on plans to expand north east Fife caravan park ‘flies in face of logic’

A decision to uphold an appeal and allow a contentious expansion of a caravan park has been described as “flying in the face of logic.”

Councillors refused an application for 33 more caravans at St Andrews Holiday Estate’s site at Knockhill of Nydie, just outside Strathkinness, ruling it would have an adverse impact on neighbouring residents, would over-develop the site and lead to noise and disturbance.

But, now the Scottish Reporter has upheld the company’s appeal and given it the go-ahead.

Reporter Gordon Reid ruled that because they were only changing the use of part of the site, rather than extending it, it would not have a significant impact and added: “As it would bring tourists into the area, the proposal would make a modest contribution to the rural economy.”

The caravan park says it needs the extra pitches to cater for growing demand (Pic: Google Maps)

But that decision has sparked a reaction among locals who were among 57 objectors to the original planning application to Fife Council.

Devonshaw Ltd acquired the park in 2021 which was previously known as Nydie Campsite. Since then it has developed the site from a touring and camping site into a static holiday caravan site.

It originally wanted to have 68 pitches, but concerns locally saw that number cut to 33 - the land earmarked is already being used as a touring/tent pitch are.

The owners said the increase would provide “much-needed and valued additional static holiday accommodation at St Andrews Holiday Estate to help meet continuing demand” and its application received seven letters of support.

In his ruling, Mr Reid noted the caravans will occupy just 11% of the site and will be screened by existing static caravans and hedges.

He added: “As the proposal is contained within the boundary of the existing holiday park it will not result in the loss of any additional countryside.”

But that decision has been challenged by locals concerned over the increase in traffic and impact on the rural area.

“The Scottish reporter has got it wrong - really wrong.,” said one. “The road can’t take the type of business and traffic that will result from this. I cannot se how this decision was reached.”

Resident Roger McStravick described it as “unfortunate decision that flies in the face of logic.” He added: “Despite the objections and environmental concerns of the Fife councillors, Strathkinness Community Council and 57 local objectors, the £eporter decided to dismiss every single one of those objections.

“Living beside the site has been problematic. What was once a camp site for six months of the year is now a 12 month operation, with lights on all night, and issues with odious smells, litter and noise. There has been no attempt to blend in with the landscape and now permission has been given for a £5 million development in the heart of the countryside, with little room for appeal. “ He praised the work of councillors as “excellent” and added: “We will now be looking to see what options have been left to us following this woeful and technically flawed decision.”