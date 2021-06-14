Family appeals for information about woman based in Fife during World War II
A woman trying to piece together the wartime years of her mother has appealed for help.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:42 am
Maire, who was in the WAAFs and a NAAFI driver in Gloucester after the war, was a Dublin girl, nicknamed ‘Rebel’ or 'Paddy' on the base.
She was part of coastal command which took her to Ballykelly, Limavady and Castle Archdale in Northern Ireland, St Athan, and eventually to Leuchars.
Her family want to speak to people about their memories of life on any RAF base during the war. Were you in the WAAFs, RAF or NAAFI?
If you have memories to share, call Jennifer on 07906 893 823, or email [email protected]