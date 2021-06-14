Family appeals for information about woman based in Fife during World War II

Maire was based at Leuchars.

Maire, who was in the WAAFs and a NAAFI driver in Gloucester after the war, was a Dublin girl, nicknamed ‘Rebel’ or 'Paddy' on the base.

She was part of coastal command which took her to Ballykelly, Limavady and Castle Archdale in Northern Ireland, St Athan, and eventually to Leuchars.

Her family want to speak to people about their memories of life on any RAF base during the war. Were you in the WAAFs, RAF or NAAFI?