Fife baker unveils first ever app with free yum yum offer on launch day

A family baker based in Fife has launched its first ever mobile app to mark its 70th anniversary.

Bayne’s latest initiative includes a digital loyalty scheme rewards, and customers can also enjoy a free drink or treat after their first order.

Established in 1954, the Lochore-based business started out as a small local bakery, and has become a familiar sight on the High Streets across the country. It said the app is a key part of its continued innovation and long-term growth strategy, designed to make the customer experience even more convenient, across Scotland.

John Bayne, joint managing director, said: “Launching our mobile app is an exciting moment for Bayne’s. For 70 years we’ve built our reputation on quality, consistency and care - and this is about extending that same service into the digital space.

“It’s not about replacing the in-shop experience, it’s about making it easier for customers to enjoy what they already love.”

The app forms part of Bayne’s wider investment in digital transformation, with a focus on enhancing in-shop service, streamlining operations, and making the business more accessible to younger audiences and busy customers on the go.

Since taking on his role in 2015, Mr Bayne has overseen significant modernisation across the business, including the launch of Bayne’s first drive-thru in 2021 and a series of high-footfall retail park openings in recent years.

He added: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether it’s improving shop layouts, introducing new products, or now adding digital tools like this app, we’re always looking for ways to make the Bayne’s experience even better - without losing what makes us who we are.”

Bayne’s continues to grow its footprint across Scotland, with plans to open three to four new shops per year. This includes further investment in new formats and technology to support long-term resilience in a rapidly changing retail environment.

The Bayne’s app is available now for download on iOS and Android. To celebrate the launch, Bayne’s is offering a free yum yum to anyone who downloads the app in a Bayne’s shop on its launch day (September 11) as a thank you for their support.