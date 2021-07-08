Businesses can be recognised for ‘environmental good practice’ or ‘outstanding achievement’ and VIBES is keen to hear from companies who have improved or changed their way of working or have products or services that will help Scotland

The VIBE Awards. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Terry A’Hearn, chief executive of SEPA, said: “In November, the eyes of the world will turn to Scotland and COP26. Together we can choose one-planet prosperity over one-planet misery.

"We can and must build from the pandemic through our global ability to plan, to protect and move at pace.

"Scottish business innovation helped lead the Industrial Revolution. In 2021 the Glasgow summit and the future we choose as each community, city, company or country, offers real hope for a new net-zero revolution, with Vibes being a key opportunity to show Scottish business leadership.”

Businesses have until July 30, 2021 to submit an application. For further information or to enter please visit www.vibes.org.uk

