Fife companies encouraged to enter awards to find Scotland’s best green businesses
Companies from Fife are being encouraged to enter the VIBES Awards to play their part in supporting Scotland to meet its target of net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045.
Businesses can be recognised for ‘environmental good practice’ or ‘outstanding achievement’ and VIBES is keen to hear from companies who have improved or changed their way of working or have products or services that will help Scotland
Terry A’Hearn, chief executive of SEPA, said: “In November, the eyes of the world will turn to Scotland and COP26. Together we can choose one-planet prosperity over one-planet misery.
"We can and must build from the pandemic through our global ability to plan, to protect and move at pace.
"Scottish business innovation helped lead the Industrial Revolution. In 2021 the Glasgow summit and the future we choose as each community, city, company or country, offers real hope for a new net-zero revolution, with Vibes being a key opportunity to show Scottish business leadership.”