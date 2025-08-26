Fife optician’s fundraising boost for Guide Dogs UK

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:55 BST
A Fife optician has been raising funds and awareness for Guide Dogs UK and as a result, welcomed some very special, furry guests in store to collect the donation.

Specsavers St Andrews has a donation point in its High Street store for the leading sight loss charity, and has been raising funds for the last few months.

Recently, the team welcomed guide dog puppies in store to take photographs, collect the donation, and enjoy some cuddles.

On top of the donation point, they also sold tickets to a prize draw run by Guide Dogs UK, giving customers the chance to win a pair of return tickets to New York with Virgin Atlantic worth £1200. Runners up will receive either £500 cash, a Panasonic Smart 4K TV or a luxury stay at Kinettles Hotel St Andrews.

The store welcomed in some special guests to collect their donation.m (Pic: Submitted)

Thanks to the generosity of customers and colleagues, the store was able to raise more than £200.

Julia Campbell, ophthalmic director at Specsavers St Andrews, says ‘We’re so glad to be able to play our part in raising funds for such an important organisation.”

For those looking to donate to the charity, the donation point is located at till points within the store.

