Fife optician’s fundraising boost for Guide Dogs UK

A Fife optician has been raising funds and awareness for Guide Dogs UK and as a result, welcomed some very special, furry guests in store to collect the donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers St Andrews has a donation point in its High Street store for the leading sight loss charity, and has been raising funds for the last few months.

Recently, the team welcomed guide dog puppies in store to take photographs, collect the donation, and enjoy some cuddles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the donation point, they also sold tickets to a prize draw run by Guide Dogs UK, giving customers the chance to win a pair of return tickets to New York with Virgin Atlantic worth £1200. Runners up will receive either £500 cash, a Panasonic Smart 4K TV or a luxury stay at Kinettles Hotel St Andrews.

The store welcomed in some special guests to collect their donation.m (Pic: Submitted)

Thanks to the generosity of customers and colleagues, the store was able to raise more than £200.

Julia Campbell, ophthalmic director at Specsavers St Andrews, says ‘We’re so glad to be able to play our part in raising funds for such an important organisation.”

For those looking to donate to the charity, the donation point is located at till points within the store.