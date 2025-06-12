Kirkcaldy’s hugely popular vegan festival moves outdoors for the first time as it expands to be part of Langtoun Fest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Vegfest is taking to the town’s High Street on Sunday, June 22 when there will be more than 20 stalls taking part - and it will also have a creative space indoors at the newly opened Everyone Every Day base which has taken over the former Bright House shop in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Stallholders will take over the pedestrianised part of the High Street on Sunday, which means it will be closed to all traffic from 8:00am until 5:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third Vegfest marks another step up since the inaugural event at the Kings Theatre last October proved to be a huge success with many vendors completing selling out - it was so busy it prompted a move into the bigger Old Kirk in January 2025 which was also a huge success with hundreds of people attending.

Tempting cupcakes at the most recent Fife Vegfest (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Now the small team of volunteers behind the event are heading into the heart of the town centre.

Their event itself will feature over 20 stalls including food trucks, local Fife-based vegan and vegan-friendly businesses, as well as well-known and award-winning food vendors from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and Dundee.

Among those taking part are Kirkcaldy-based The Tiffin offering Punjabi street food; QBee Rustique with allergy-friendly sweet treats;Ecobean coffee beans roasted and ground in the Lang Toun; plus Hughes Bakery doughnuts and Don Basilico authentic Italian pizzas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by Aberdour Jams & Chutneys, Nakey Bakey allergen-free granola from Methil, Raw, Wild & Conscious stoneground superfood chocolate from Cardenden, Buddy Kombucha seasonal flavours from Newburgh, ConsiderIt chocolate, cakes and sweet treats made in Dunfermline, CLEAR locally grown juices, cordials and preserves from Buckhaven and Bodylushious skincare and candles from Glenrothes.

Some of the tempting treats at the festival (Pic: Cath Ruane)

North East Fife businesses attending include East Neuk Seaweed wild-foraged coastal food and Lochaber Bakery while Simply Flo Lebanese cuisine are coming from Auchterader, Bliss Bites healthy snacks from Inchture and Earthy Vegan Cheese fermented cashew cheese and cheesecake, and Planet G Scottish street food from Edinburgh.

In the creative space in the Mercat, people can print their own merch - remember to bring a plain tshirt, tote bag or other fabric - and take part in other laid back creative activities or pick up a book from the Wee Vegan Library.

There will also be a chance to talk about sustainability with Climate Action Fife's climate experts at the Greener Kirkcaldy Climate Cafe, and to make a person-powered smoothie with the smoothie bike. The event will also feature vegan cooking demos with Greener Kirkcaldy's Community Chef during the day.

After the market, Betty Nicols is hosting an afterparty, with a vegan buffet - everyone is welcome.