An appeal to trace the family of a Kirkcaldy soldier who died in World War II and is buried in Holland has made a breakthrough after a Fife Free Press story was picked up by a leading genealogy company.

The grave of Corporal David Kilgour Mitchell was adopted by Jurgen Beekers, one of many Dutch residents who have taken on caring for the final resting places of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He has extensively researched the life of the soldier, who died in October 1944, but had no photo of him and was unable to trace any family.

A story in the Press was picked up by Fraser and Fraser, a leading genealogy and international probate research firm based in London, and its team has found his relatives after a search that bridged continents and generations.

They traced his niece, Marie, who provided photographs of the soldier which will now be shared with Jurgen in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Corporal Mitchell was just 24 years old when he died while serving with the 1st Battalion Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment), 154th Infantry Brigade, 51st (Highland) Division.

He died on October 25, 1944 during the liberation of the region, and was laid to rest at Nederweert War Cemetery. His army service number was 2762104, and his date of birth May 17, 1920.

He was the son of Andrew and Catherine Mitchell (nee Kilgour), and as far as it is known, he had one brother, Andrew.

He was married to Lilias (Lily), nee McMeeken - her full name was Lilias Bruce McMeeken.

They married on February, 19 1944, just months before his death. Lilias passed away in 2001, at the age of 80, in Kirkcaldy.

Jurgen’s research suggests David, and most likely also his parents, lived before his marriage in Massereene Road in the Lang Toun. His brother Andrew passed away in 1989.

He had been working with the Royal British Legion Scotland Kirkcaldy branch in a bid to bring David’s story to the public domain, three years after adopting his grave - one of more than 360 now looked after by locals who visit it several times each year and attending local commemorations on Remembrance Sunday and Christmas Eve when candles are lit at the cemetery.

Jurgen is also part of a research group that investigates soldiers buried in the Nederweert War Cemetery in a bid to give each grave a face.

That appeal has now paid off after his story reached Fraser and Fraser.

The firm’s team of genealogists along with Karen Johannesson, Scottish case manager, embarked on a mission to trace Corporal Mitchell’s family.

“It was a privilege to be part of this project,” said Andy Loakes, case manager at Fraser and Fraser. “Connecting Jurgen with Corporal Mitchell’s family is a testament to the power of genealogy to bring people together, even across vast distances and time. It also highlights the profound impact of grave adoption, a practice that ensures the memory of fallen soldier’s lives on.”

The photographs will be shared with Jurgen, allowing him to honour the memory of Corporal Mitchell with a more personal connection, and just in time for Armistice Day.

This case underscores the enduing power of human connection and the importance of remembering those who have sacrificed their lives for freedom.

Fraser and Fraser specialises in tracing missing heirs and beneficiaries, and has successfully resolved thousands of complex cases.