How a Kirkcaldy mum lost over five stones and transformed her health at Slimming World

A Kirkcaldy mum lost more than five stones and transformed her health and confidence thanks to Slimming World.

Now her consultant is launching a new group to help others follow in her footsteps.

Danielle Anderson, who works at Tesco and is a full-time mum, joined Slimming World in May 2024 after seeing a photo of herself that left her feeling devastated.

She said: “I just wanted the ground to swallow me up I had zero confidence and hated every single piece of clothing I tried on.”

Danielle Anderson lost over five stones (Pics: Submitted)

Since then, Danielle has lost an incredible 5.5 stones and reached her target weight. She credits Slimming World’s flexible ‘Food Optimising’ plan for helping her stay on track while juggling a busy lifestyle that includes raising her daughter Darcy and starting a side business in fine line tattooing.

“I love that you can have a variety of foods and still lose weight,” she said. “My favourite meal is Cajun chicken pasta with lots of vegetables. Even my partner and family love the meals I cook.”

Danielle said one of her biggest challenges was walking into the group alone when her family member couldn’t attend.

“I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I’m so glad I did - it’s made me a whole new person. I lost myself for a while, but my family and friends agree the old Danielle is definitely back.

“I’m no longer out of breath going up the stairs, and my BMI is now in a healthy range. I can run around after Darcy, which I couldn’t do before.”

Consultant, Lynne McDermott, said: “Danielle’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. She’s shown incredible determination and has blossomed into a confident, vibrant woman. It’s been a privilege to support her every step of the way.”

Lynne is opening a new Slimming World group at the 24 Fife Scout Group, starting Monday, September 1 at 7:00pm.