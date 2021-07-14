The busy community hub, which only closed for a few weeks last year, is gearing up for a summer of fun as it starts to resume normal operations again for scores of kids in the area who call it their second home.

The Lang Toun hub remained open throughout last year in order to maintain key workers’ bikes as repairs were essential to allow them to get to and from work.

Shuggy Hughes, community development worker, said: “The last few months have been crazy as we’re trying to get all of our summer activities up and running.

Shuggy Hughes with a customised bike frame at the Gallatown Bike Hub.

"We never really shut throughout the pandemic as we had to remain open to help maintain key workers’ bikes. For some people it was their only mode of transport.

“In order to maintain social-isolation while we were working, we were awarded funding to build another workshop at the hub so staff could stay safe."

Just before COVID-19 struck, the hub had finished building its very own pump track.

And the addition of that facility has proved to be a huge hit with kids in the area.

"The pump track is open everyday – it has been hugely successful with kids coming every morning before we have even opened to use it,” Shuggy said.

"We have also been putting on youth clubs in the evenings and organising bike rides to Dunnikier Park and Ravenscraig Park as well as holding a family football Friday in Gallatown Park every week.”

The hub has also been awarded funding of £30,000 as part of the Paths for All, Smarter Choices, Smarter Places Open Fund.

Explained Shuggy: “The fund aims to encourage people to change their behaviours to walk or cycle as part of their everyday short journeys.”And he added: “A big barrier to active travel in Kirkcaldy is access to bikes, we can help people to build a bike and whilst doing so we are also teaching them on how to maintain it.”

