Kirkcaldy community centre unveils plans to return to normal operations
Linton Lane Centre centre in Templehall is set to resume normal operations again in August – after 16 months of uncertainty.
It will re-open its doors fully on Monday, August 9.
A number of groups will kick-start their meetings over the following days as lockdown restrictions ease, allowing them to be together once more.
One of the first to get going is the long-running, hugely popular Grey Panthers group beginning on Wednesday 12:15pm to 2:15pm with a lunch date to be followed by a new session on Thursday, August 10, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “We added a new time to the Grey Panthers as it is very popular - we know how much members want to return to their group.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kirkcaldy-parents-urged-to-donate-old-school-uniforms-to-new-pop-up-shop-3315062
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/health/covid-fife-here-are-the-fife-areas-with-the-highest-number-of-positive-coronavirus-tests-between-july-10-and-16-3313868
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/weather/fife-heatwave-met-office-forecasts-dip-in-temperature-today-but-still-a-sunny-day-3314552
More groups are set to follow.
Added Mandy: “Adult crafts will start at the end of August on Thursday mornings, with our adult cookery class starting on Monday, August 23..
"Our new family group, Linton Ladybirds, opens on Friday, August 20.
"This is a much-requested group for parents who have felt isolated through lockdown as new parents.”
Stages Dance School will be back on August 2, with Hosting Hope Community Lunch being held on the last Sunday of the month.
An open afternoon is planned for Sunday, September 5 to celebrate 55 years of the centre.
Added Mandy: “We hope people will be able to come along to.
“Some of our new groups will be there such as Pete's Man Chat, and A Veterans Best Friend alongside displays from the past to give us a chance to welcome everyone through the doors who we have so missed.”