It will re-open its doors fully on Monday, August 9.

A number of groups will kick-start their meetings over the following days as lockdown restrictions ease, allowing them to be together once more.

One of the first to get going is the long-running, hugely popular Grey Panthers group beginning on Wednesday 12:15pm to 2:15pm with a lunch date to be followed by a new session on Thursday, August 10, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy Henderson, centre manager delivering a hamper to Arthur Stutt throughout lockdown.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “We added a new time to the Grey Panthers as it is very popular - we know how much members want to return to their group.

More groups are set to follow.

Added Mandy: “Adult crafts will start at the end of August on Thursday mornings, with our adult cookery class starting on Monday, August 23..

"Our new family group, Linton Ladybirds, opens on Friday, August 20.

"This is a much-requested group for parents who have felt isolated through lockdown as new parents.”

Stages Dance School will be back on August 2, with Hosting Hope Community Lunch being held on the last Sunday of the month.

An open afternoon is planned for Sunday, September 5 to celebrate 55 years of the centre.

Added Mandy: “We hope people will be able to come along to.

“Some of our new groups will be there such as Pete's Man Chat, and A Veterans Best Friend alongside displays from the past to give us a chance to welcome everyone through the doors who we have so missed.”

For more information, please visit: Linton Lane Centre

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.