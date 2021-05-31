Kirkcaldy environmental group conducts beach clean-up as part of Keep Scotland Beautiful's 'Clean-Up Scotland Campaign'

35 volunteers gave up their time last Saturday to rid the beauty spot of unsightly litter and other items of rubbish.

Sally Walsh, secretary and volunteer coordinator, said: “As a result of the pandemic, our clean-ups have been cancelled for two consecutive years, and we were anxious about the amount of litter that would accumulate during this time.

“Finally, on Saturday, May 29, the volunteers participated in Keep Scotland Beautiful's ‘Clean-Up Scotland Campaign’ with Morrisons kindly providing refreshments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seafield Beach clean-up: Some of the volunteers with the rubbish they had collected from the beach.

“There were 35 participants, including children, with volunteers filling about 40 bags of rubbish, which was mostly litter that we have encountered previously, except for new items such as facemasks, and a bus seat covered in plants.

"Over the years, the area has been plagued by litter, anti-social behaviour, and vandalism, and in order to maintain the area, the group coordinates and supports Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and Fife Council's environmental team.

In 2019, Keep Scotland Beautiful named Seafield Beach one of the 61 best beaches in Scotland thanks to the group’s efforts to keep the area rubbish free.

“In addition to its constitution, the group is working on a business plan for future projects,” Sally added.

“Kirkcaldy has great waterfronts and a seashore at Seafield Beach, ideal for water sports activities, and as a group, we intend to continue organising clean-ups, promoting our beautiful beach and coastal path with outdoor activities.

"At Seafield Beach and along the coastal path, people can take part in many activities without damaging the natural environment – we would like to appeal to the citizens of Kirkcaldy to take pride in their town.

There is almost everything to do in Kirkcaldy in terms of outdoor activities, and with the upcoming waterfront project and high street redevelopment, our prospects are promising."

The group also offers a free historical guided walking tour and other seasonal walking tours in the area, for more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/seafieldenvironmentalgroup or e-mail: [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.