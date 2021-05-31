Kirkcaldy radio station to celebrate Volunteers' Week by highlighting 'immense contribution' during pandemic

The contribution of volunteers is often unseen and unrecognised by many, visible only through the incredible impact of their volunteering.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has rightly raised the profile of volunteering and more people than ever are aware of the immense contribution being made every single day by the UK’s volunteers.

This Volunteers’ Week, K107fm will be thanking and celebrating their 30 plus volunteers, highlighting the lengths they have went to during the pandemic to ensure the station continues to broadcast across the Kirkcaldy area, 24 hours a day.

K107fm.

In addition, the station would like to reach out to other third sector and voluntary organisations within the stations broadcast area.

A station spokesperson said: “Volunteers' Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution volunteers make all year long.

"We often hear of the benefits to our local community, and with Volunteers’ Week and a wider #MonthOfCommunity we would welcome the opportunity to shine a light on more of these voluntary organisations.

"We would like to welcome voluntary organisations in the Kirkcaldy area to share their stories with us at Kirkcaldy Community Radio, they can do so by emailing: [email protected].

"We would also encourage enquiries from anyone interested in volunteering with Kirkcaldy Community Radio, and contact can be made via the same email address."

