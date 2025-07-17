Kirkcaldy funding: how to have your say and help shape town’s multi-million £ masterplan

Decisions are made by those who show up.

The line comes from renowned TV series The West Wing, and I make no apologies for pinching it.

Its ethos is key to deciding Kirkcaldy’s next steps as it looks ahead to multi-million £ Government funding offering a once in a generation opportunity to effect transformational change.

There is a sense that Kirkcaldy is now in the right rooms with the right people after spending more years than it should have on the outside looking in. The town is one of three to be given priority status to the UK Government’s £240m Growth Mission Fund to support projects aimed at creating local jobs and revitalising communities.

Kirkcaldy's future can be transformed if we get the masterplan right (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The devil is in the detail which has yet to be revealed - exactly how much are we getting?

The expectation is high. We could be talking about eight figures, rather than sevens; a level of funding the town centre and waterfront has never seen before.

The blueprint will be led by Fife Council, but cannot be left entirely to its officers and councillors.

The masterplan that emerges must deliver, but it must also unlock more external private sector investment which is also key to shaping the foundations for generations to come. Achieving only one of those goals will be a missed opportunity the town will pay for for decades to come.

How would you invest Kirkcaldy's multi million £ funding (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

To make that happen, we need you to speak up.

Your voice matters more than ever. Your ideas are crucial, your vision essential. The decisions and investments made will be with us for decades to come, so we have to get them right.

So, this week the Fife Free Press starts a debate.

The columns of our newspaper, and the pages of our website at fifetoday.co.uk and are being opened to individuals and groups to make their contributions to the debate.

What are Kirkcaldy’s priorities? What are the absolute cornerstones for investment? What projects or ideas could revitalise our town centre and waterfront? Ideas are already pouring in via social media, many of them ambitious, exciting, innovative and imaginative, but also, uncosted, so there is a lot of work to be done to find the cohesive thread that weaves through them and ensure they are not lost in the froth.

The formal consultations are gearing up - Melanie Ward MP has launched an online survey and there will be face to face meetings shortly - but capturing the thoughts of individuals is absolutely crucial.

What would you do with those ghastly, awful empty shops?

What is your vision for the gap sites on the waterfront which are just decaying eyesores?

If you were writing the masterplan, what would be your first action point - your absolute priority?

In lockdown, we started the Big Conversation and invited people to share their thoughts on hope the town could return after the pandemic.

It brought a host of new voices to the table, and produced some excellent columns.

Today we invite you to add your voice to the most important conversation the Lang Toun has had for generations.

Decisions are made by those who show up, but they are informed by those who speak up.

Your contributions will not go un-read or un-noticed. We will make sure of that.

> Have your say: Contribute a column - don’t worry whether it is a few paragraphs (the same sort of length of a letter to the editor) or a lengthy comment, we will give it the space it needs and merits. Email [email protected] and we will include your contributions over the coming weeks.