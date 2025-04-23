Lifelong dream as Fife fan supplies props to Star Wars’ prequel Andor on Disney+

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dream will come true this week for Fife Star Wars fan Carl Morenikeji when the second season of Star Wars prequel TV show Andor starts on Disney+ in the UK – as it will include 194 products from his vintage products firm Scaramanga.

The show’s 12 episodes, which air from April 23,will include vintage items from stone and iron bowls, trays, wooden spoons and ladles to folding chairs, baskets, tables, barrels, chicken coops and even rat traps bought in seven orders over five months in 2023 by two props buyers.

It’s the Cupar business’ largest sale by value and number of items to a production over 14 years of supplying vintage and antique items to scores of films and TV shows as well as domestic and commercial customers.

But for lifelong Star Wars fan Carl it’s special for more than that – it’s the realisation of a childhood dream to be involved in the long-running sci-fi entertainment franchise which he’s followed since the original movie.

Scaramanga owner and lifelong Star Wars fan Carl Morenikeji is looking forward to seeing its vintage products appearing in Andor Season 2. (Pic: ASM Media)

He said: “I saw the first Star Wars film in 1978 in the ABC cinema when I was 10. It was the first science fiction film I’d ever seen and I thought it was amazing - seeing creatures from other worlds, droids, space battles and rebels fighting against an evil empire.

“I remember my brother and I duelling with blue and red light-up light sabres for years afterwards. That’s where my passion for the franchise began. Since then, I’ve seen all the films, spin off-shows and cartoon versions, too.”

Carl’s son Josh (16) picked up on his passion for the franchise at a young age and has been collecting vintage Star Wars action figures for years. He and his younger sister Ella have also attended several Edinburgh comic conventions dressed as Star Wars characters.

Carl remembers the moment his Star Wars dream came true two years ago. “One of our most regular buyers called me up and said she was looking for pieces for the second season of a sci-fi TV show. I asked if it was Andor and she confirmed it was.

“I was so excited - as I’ve always wanted to have a prop or props in a Star Wars film or show. On a scale of dream productions to be involved in, for me it’s up there with James Bond, which we’ve also had our products in – supplying vintage padlocks to the last film, No Time To Die.”

Now Carl is getting ready to watch the new episodes of the TV show even more closely than usual – to spot where his products will be used. From what one of the buyers said, he suspects they may be seen in a market scene filmed in Spain, but they could appear in other scenes across the season too.

He and his staff are also celebrating with a competition for one of their social media followers to win a year’s subscription to Disney+.

The firm’s involvement in supplying props to the film and TV industry began in 2011 when a props buyer ordered antique trunks and chests for Liverpool Docks scenes in Tim Burton’s movie Dark Shadows. Since then it has gone on to supply more than 30 movies and more than 30 TV shows - most notably vintage and antique padlocks.Other franchise films supplied have been: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; Paddington 2 and Paddington in Peru, Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil; 2022’s Death on the Nile and The Legend of Tarzan (vintage trunks).

The firm’s most recent movie clients were Wicked Pt.1, which won the Oscar for best production design, and Snow White. Scaramanga has also enjoyed entertainment franchise success on the small screen with its products bought for Strictly Come Dancing, House Of The Dragon, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Celebrity Big Brother, His Dark Materials and The Great Season.

“I’m hugely grateful for the loyalty of our props buyers and our staff for continuing to meet their needs so quickly, which is often a crucial factor - as props can be needed for a scene being shot the next day,” says Carl. “Thanks to them I’ve realised a lifelong dream.”