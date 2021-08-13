Staff Sergeant Jamie Ferguson served for over 20 years in conflicts and hotspots across the globe, and was recognised as one of the most experienced combat medics.

Sadly, he took his own life at Leuchars military base in 2020.

Now, the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland, is raising funds for two memorial benches to be installed at Cameron Drive, Dysart, and Leuchars Primary School.

Staff Sergeant Jamie Ferguson proudly displaying his medals.

The voluntary charity visits schools and community groups across the nation ensuring that young people fully understand the role of our armed forces.

It aims to engage with, and inform, young people of our armed forces heritage from World War I to the current day.

Staff Sergeant Ferguson hailed from Leicestershire and served with the Royal Army Medical Corps.

He was a Special Air Service medic between 2008 and 2012 and was described as one of the most experienced combat medics who saved the lives of hundreds of people during his career which spanned over 20 years.

Jamie with his comrades treating a rhino in Malawi.

He made a video recording before he died on June 18, 2020.

In it, he said: “I asked for help but no one was listening. They didn’t understand.”

The 36-year-old was a veteran of multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Ireland.

Jamie and Sammi on their wedding day.

His widow, Sammi Ferguson, who lives in Dysart, spoke movingly about his legacy – and his death.

She said: “Jamie served all over the world, and when he was in the SAS I never knew where he was.

Jamie hiding in a tree after being chased by an elephant in Malawi.

"I never worried about him because if I did, I wouldn’t be able to support my family – I always knew that he would return home to us.”She believes his trauma started when he was serving with the special forces, but he was very good at hiding his feelings.

She added: "My husband asked for help but was ignored – the MoD is in denial over military suicides.

"How many more soldiers and veterans need to die before it does something?”

Sammi said that she was very grateful for the recording Jamie left for his family.

"I’m glad Jamie made the video,” she said. “It took me a long time to watch it, but I’m very grateful that he did it for us,” she said.

“I’ve never shared the complete recording as it is very personal – he was thinking about his family. It really shows the measure of the man.

"A lot of families whose loved ones have taken their own lives don’t have this.”

Sammi, who was married to Jamie for 13 years, said her husband had been treated for an acute stress reaction after serving on an army anti-poaching operation in Malawi.

During the operation, Guardsman Mathew Talbot was trampled to death by a wild elephant while on patrol in Liwonde National Park.

Sammi described the incident as “the last straw” for Jamie, and that it had affected him deeply.

She said: “I think the death of Mathew was the last straw for Jamie. When he returned home he was at the very end of his tether.

"Some issues he was experiencing were more apparent when he came back from Malawi.

"He was very tightly wound and was biting his nails right down to the quick – he knew there was an issue and went to see his doctor.

"He was diagnosed with acute stress reaction, which I think is rubbish. In my opinion he was suffering from PTSD but the MoD would probably disagree with me.”

Sammi said that we should never forget anyone who has served their country, and that there need to be more conversations surrounding suicide and trauma.

"My husband’s name will never be added to a war memorial because he took his own life,” she said. “He will never be recognised, which is extremely upsetting to me.

"We need to remember Jamie’s service and him as a father. He was a kind, sensitive, and a lovely person who helped so many people.

"For someone like my husband, who was a medic, and at the worst end of the stick to not be recognised is completely unacceptable and tragic.

"As a community we need to educate people about suicide and try to remove the stigma surrounding it.”

Colin MacLachlan, ASA Scotland patron and ex Royal Scots and 22 SAS, said: “Having served for many year’s with 22 Special Air Service I know first hand the trauma that SSGT Jamie Ferguson would have experienced whilst serving as a medic.

"Everyone deals with trauma differently. Some people can blank it out, some can’t and it can haunt you now, or a few years later in life.

“What I don’t understand is why we depend on charities to support our armed forces after they leave the military - many with trauma and mental health issues, not ready or supported to make the transition.

“Our armed forces, our veterans made this country, they are all heroes, but they are not treated like heroes, that needs to change.

“We must do more to stop our armed forces and veterans from taking their lives – the public want to see action not words from our political leaders.”

ASA Scotland started its ‘Remember Me’ campaigns to raise funds for memorial benches that can be presented to schools and communities, so that the heroes who served our nation are never forgotten.

"Local school children would look or sit on these benches and remember the fallen, and would learn about local heroes and the role of our armed forces.

“I am asking the public, businesses and organisations to support ASA Scotland. We must pass on the torch, and sow the seeds of remembrance with every generation.”

SSGT Jamie Ferguson is survived by his wife Sammi, son Lukas, and daughters Kim and Brooke.

If you would like to donate to ASA Scotland’s CrowdFunder, please visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jamie-ferguson-memorial-bench.

