New extension opens at Kirkcaldy Primary School

A new extension to Capshard Primary School in Kirkcaldy opened its doors to children for the first time last week.

Fife Council has invested £4.5 million in the new school and community facilities.

Jennifer Drummond, DHT of Early Years with P1 pupils Emily, Ethan, Lucas and Emily. Pic: Walter Neilson .

The extension replaces huts which had been used for nursery pupils and creates more capacity to meet the 1140 hours for nursery introduced by the Scottish Government.

Inside the new nursery at the extension at Capshard Primary. Pic: Walter Neilson.

The new nursery has four playrooms, including a stunning outside/inside room which can open fully to the elements.

The extension also includes two classrooms for the school and a community hub to replace the Dunnikier Community Centre.

This has its own entrance and is a room which the playgroup can use, but which can also be used by other community groups and hired out. It has its own kitchen and toilets.

Councillor Fay Sinclair, convener of the council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, joined youngsters at the opening for some fun in the sand pit.