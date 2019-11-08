Paying tribute at Remembrance Services in and around Kirkcaldy this Sunday

Services of Remembrance take place in and around Kirkcaldy on Sunday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the world wars and other conflicts.

In Kirkcaldy the parade will muster at the Town House at 10.35am and begin marching to the war memorial, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

Remembrance Sunday Services are taking place in Kirkcaldy and surrounding areas. Pic: WALTER NEILSON.

The service will then begin at 11am led by Major Norman Waddington from the Salvation Army.

It will include a performance from Dunfermline Town Brass Band, a reading by Major Waddington, the two minute silence at 11am, the Last Post and wreath laying by dignitaries as well as ex-servicemen and women, community groups and local high schools.

After the service everyone is invited to the Adam Smith Theatre for refreshments and speeches.

In Dysart, locals are advised to meet at 10.45am at the war memorial at the Townhead on Sunday and this will be followed by a service in Dysart St Clair Parish Church by Rev Lynn Brady, interim minister.

In Kinghorn there will be a service in the Parish Church (The Kirk by the Sea) at 10am.

This will finish by 10.45am and there will be a parade up to the war memorial for an act of remembrance and two minute silence at 11am. Afterwards there will be warm drinks in the hall of the church on the High Street.

Meanwhile, Burntisland will commemorate Remembrance Day with a service at the parish church. The service will start at 10.45am followed by the Remembrance Service at the war memorial at approximately noon.

The parade to the parish church will leave from Burntisland Fife Station at 10.30am, led by Burntisland Pipe Band.

The parade will feature representatives from Fife Council, Burntisland Community Council, ex-servicemen and women, members of the ATC, Scouts, Guides, Cubs and Brownies and the public.

Those wishing to take part in the parade should gather at the fire station at 10.15am for the parade at 10.30am to the parish church.

In Aberdour there wil be a short service at St Columba’s at 9am lead by Rev Carol Latimer. Afterwards the congregation will join that of St Fillan’s at their hall at 10am for a joint service of remembrance.

In Cardenden the Fife Police Pipe Band will lead the parade on Remembrance Sunday. People should gather at the Railway Tavern before the parade departs from outside the Scout Hall at 10.45am for the service at Auchterderran War Memorial.

The Reverend Donald Lawrie will then conduct the service before the wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Free hot soup will be available in the Railway Tavern after the service.