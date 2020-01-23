Political pressure grows on bosses to halt cuts at Fife leisure centre

A Fife politician is set to meet with sports trust bosses who are under pressure to abandon any proposals to cut the opening hours at a popular leisure centre.

Claire Baker MSP is backing the near 3000-strong petition urging Fife Sports And Leisure Trust to give a reassurance over the future of the Burntisland venue.

Concerns were raised after Councillor Neil Crooks resigned from his position as partner director of on the Trust’s board to speak out against proposals which, he feared, would lead to the Beacon’s ultimate closure.

He also called for greater scrutiny of the trust’s finances.

That stance has won the backing of Ms Baker.

Ahead of her meeting with the Trust, the MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “Following the proposed closure of the Beacon Centre by the Trust in 2018, a three-year arrangement was put in place with reduced opening hours as an alternative. That potential further cuts and the risk of closure have resurfaced little over a year later has raised serious questions.

“I am strongly opposed to any move to close the Beacon Centre and will make this clear in my meeting with the Trust.

“It provides valuable swimming and leisure facilities and is well used by locals and visitors.

“It is vital that community assets, and local employers, like the Beacon are retained and the Council and Trust must work to ensure this threat of closure is removed.”

Wendy Watson, chief operating officer for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The Trust continues to engage with its partner Fife Council with regards the funding pressures associated with the current management fee and the wider service redesign programme.

“No decision has been made with regards the current operating hours of the Beacon Leisure Centre.”