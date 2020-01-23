Councillor quits over fears cuts could close Fife swimming pool

A row over proposed cuts to a popular Fife swimming pool has led to a councillor quitting the board of Fife Sport and Leisure Trust.

Councillor Neil Crooks says he believes further cuts at the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland could lead to the eventual closure of the facility – and he revealed that the Trust proposed to axe it in 2018.

He said that a funding package from Fife Council less than a year ago ensured that the Beacon would continue to run without cuts.

Now he wants further information on what steps the Trust has taken to tackle competition and keep the centre open and busy.

Cllr Crooks, who chairs Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “The Trust is a big local employer managing significant assets all over Fife.

“The council needs to ensure those assets and employees have a secure future, which appeared to be the outcome with the three year funding agreement in February last year.

“The fact the CEO asked the board to consider significant further savings less than seven months later, and no replacement for his post is in place a few weeks before he retires should set alarm bells ringing.”

Cllr Crooks wants any proposal to cut operating hours removed from the table until the top post is filled.

He said: “I want to know what the Trust is doing with its business model that is forcing it to look at these further changes two and half years after previous cuts – and less than one year since a funding agreement with Fife Council that the business can run without closing the Beacon.

“To agree further cuts will reduce the asset to such an extent that it will become unable to operate as people choose not to go as the opening times are not suited to them.”

You may also be interested in:

Huge response to petition to block swimming pool cuts

Revelaed: How much Fife spent on paupers funerals

Celebrating the people of Fife who made a positive mark on the Kingdom

Cllr Crooks said there needs to be greater scrutiny into the Trust’s finances.

“Fife Council has to allow the Trust to make any changes – that is enforced in the Service Level Agreement.

“The Trust has put forward a change to that plan, and we have told them we want more information about its financial situation.

“They are telling us it has a problem and needs to save more money.

“But there is no evidence being given to the council to support that – and that comes four months after the proposal.

“The public in Burntisland need to know what is going on behind their backs about the Beacon. Decisions on cuts cannot be taken behind closed doors. There must be transparency in the work going on.

“The consequences of closure are nonsensical for the economic wellbeing of Burntisland.”

He added that further cuts could lead to the closure of the leisure centre in future.

He said: “The Trust is not coming back with a proposal to close, but it is coming back with one to cut the hours.

“My view is that leads to closure of the centre. It will end up being financially ineffective.

“I am told by everyone how busy the Beacon is. It is a buzzing place.

It is the only flumes pool in Fife. How the Trust can take that from the business model just because people can travel elsewhere within a ten mile radius?”

Wendy Watson, chief operating officer for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Fife Sports and Leisure Trust continues to engage with its partner Fife Council with regards the funding pressures associated with the current management fee and the Trust’s wider Service Redesign programme.

“No decision has been made with regards the current operating hours of the Beacon Leisure Centre.”

Key questions for the trust

The Press asked Fife Sport and Leisure Trust to clarify its position ...

We asked:

• Can you confirm if a cut in operating hours IS an option? No answer

• Where is the Trust in appointing a new CEO? In their absence who is making decisions re options for centres such as the Beacon?

“The Trust is in the process of recruiting a new chief executive who can take the organisation forward and continue its track record in encouraging more local people to get more active more of the time. Any interim decisions will be made by the Trust’s senior management team and board of directors.”

• What timescale is the Trust operating to?

“The timescale will be driven by the prospective candidate’s notice period requirements.

• What comment does it have on the resignation of Neil Crooks from its board? No answer