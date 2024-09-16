£10,000 boost for Maggie’s Fife as supporters tackle Lomond Hills’ four-peaks challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supporters of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Fife have climbed all four hills that make up the Lomonds to raise £10,000 for the organisation.

They donned their walking boots last week to take on the 12.6 mile circular walk through the Lomond Hills for the centre’s second Four Peaks Challenge. It took on all four hills that make up the Lomonds - East Lomond, West Lomond, Bishop Hill and Munduff Hill.

The one-day challenge was led by three qualified mountain leaders from Sport Ecosse Events and followed a mixture of tracks and both surfaced and trodden hill paths. Walkers gained a total ascent of 2460ft across the duration of the route and with the beautiful blue skies they had all day, everyone got stunning views across the Kingdom and beyond.

The event, which was sponsored by long time Maggie’s supporters, Smith Anderson Group, was a huge success with the 20 strong group of walkers collectively raising an incredible £10,509 for our Maggie’s Centre. The money will be invaluable in helping them to continue their programme of support for people with cancer and their loved ones in the region.

Supporters at the top of the Lomond Hills (Pic: Submitted)

This was the second year that the team from Maggie’s have run this exciting challenge and they were delighted to see the popularity grow from 2023.

Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Fife said: “We are so pleased to have had another successful year with the 4 Peaks Challenge. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to join us, and with the beautiful weather and fantastic views, everyone had a brilliant time, all whilst raising money to support people with cancer and their loved ones here in Fife.

“We are so grateful to everyone who took part, Smith Anderson for sponsoring the event, and to the team from Sport Ecosse for keeping everyone on track. I can’t wait to do it all again next year!” The event was also praised by its main backer.

Olivia Slater, sales director at Smith Anderson said: “We have been a supporter of Maggie’s for 10 years now. We are delighted to sponsor the Four Peaks Challenge and are also delighted it was so successful. Maggie’s is a very important resource in Fife and the local community, and our community rely on the is fantastic service.”

Hannah Grüneberg, psychologist at Maggie’s Fife hailed a “brilliant challenge” and added: “We had a great time completing the Four Peaks Challenge! We were lucky on the day because it was sunny and warm all day, which helped motivate us, and throughout the hike there were stunning views of Fife. It was a brilliant challenge to take part in to raise money for people affected by cancer in Fife.”

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.

The centre professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors and is funded by voluntary donations. To find out more about Maggie’s Fife please visit the centre at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - no appointments are necessary to make a visit.