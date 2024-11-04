Scottish Book Trust's Christmas appeal to gift books to families visiting foodbanks in Fife

Book gifting at Kirkcaldy Foodbank. (Pic: Alan Richardson)

Children and families visiting food banks across Fife this winter will receive books gifted by the Scottish Book Trust.

The charity has been inundated with requests, from food banks and local authorities across Scotland, to support more vulnerable children and families facing challenging circumstances.

While the cost of living crisis continues, over a million people in Scotland are already living in poverty, a quarter of which are children.

The charity says too many children are growing up without books and the impact of this lasts a lifetime.

So as part of its Christmas appeal, which features Eric Carle’s well-loved children’s book character The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the trust will gift books to families visiting foodbanks including Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Levenmouth Foodbank Community Support Project.

Marc Lambert, CEO of the Scottish Book Trust, said: “The power of books and the importance of children and young people having access to books should not be underestimated. Reading has the power to redress the impacts of disadvantage.

"We know the difference that books make in children’s lives and we want to ensure no child misses out. Books bring comfort, escapism and togetherness in families. Every child deserves the magic of a book and donations to our appeal will provide vital support for those most in need.”

Over the past three years, the charity has given over 290,000 books to children in need of our support and living in areas of deprivation through food banks, community hubs and other charities.

Funds raised from the appeal will enable Scottish Book Trust to give books to families and deliver more of its life-changing work.

To learn more about Scottish Book Trust’s Christmas appeal, visit scottishbooktrust.com/donate.