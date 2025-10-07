Scottish International Storytelling Festival: events in Fife, where to see them

Launch of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival launch at the Scottish Storytelling Centre in Edinburgh (Pic: Greg Macvean)

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival comes to Fife this month.

Running from October 22 to November 1, it is inviting audiences to join storytellers, musicians, and artists, to hear stories that celebrate the ‘Lights of the North’ and connect the world’s northern arc, through the power of storytelling.

Events kick off on Friday (October 17) in Crail with The Riddles of Gestumblindi told by Norwegian storyteller, historian and author Thor Ewing who will be sharing tales of Viking myths and some Icelandic sagas, including ancient tales of Odin, Asgarth and Balder.

Joining Thor at this session will be Finnish-born storyteller Riikka Palonen and musician Richard Clarke who will set the scene with Nordic songs and ballads.

Later in the month Riikka returns to Dunfermline to take part in events hosted by Lang Spoon Tales including Sea Shanties and Selkies on Saturday, November 8 with fellow Fife storyteller Kate Walker. On Sunday, November 16, Riikka and Kate will perform Tales of the Waves, sharing tales of stormy seas, magic, romance and valour at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

The festival’s ‘Go Local’ programme includes over 60 events taking place all over Scotland , and themed by ‘Lights of the North’ celebrating new work and classic tales with a contemporary twist.

Guest storytellers from Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden and Germany will travel across the country to tell some of their favourite traditional folktales with events taking place in village halls, pubs, castles and gardens

Donald Smith, festival director, said: “I’m very inspired by the chemistry of this year’s programme. Northern stories come from the forests, mountains and oceans, while drawing on an eerie imagination, surreal humour and hidden connections between human and natural spirits. Inner and outer journeys collide with unexpected magic – and Scotland is a hub and a crucible of this unique northern brew!”