Thousands of knitted poppies set to transform war memorial on its centenary

An appeal to knit poppies to mark the centenary of Kirkcaldy’s war memorial has produced a huge response - and the incredible work will be unveiled next month.

The Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland wanted to create 1500 poppies, one for every name on the memorial, but has had over 3000 - and they are still coming in.

The cascade of poppies forms part of the organisation’s anniversary commemorations which also saw a planning application for a cairn submitted to Fife Council this week. It will be placed within the war memorial gardens close to the Holocaust memorial.

The central tower at the memorial will have poppies flowing down it on special nets, while the balcony at Kirkcaldy Museum will also be dressed with poppies, along with the stair head inside the building.

Bill Mason, branch chairman, said: “We asked for 1500 - one for every name on the memorial - and we have had over 3000, and they are still coming in. People have worked so hard creating them, and we cannot thank them enough. They are coming in from all over Fife. The appeal has had a huge response, and some of intricate detail in the poppies is incredible.”

The Kirkcaldy branch is working with Fife Council, On Fife, Kirkcaldy Civic Society, and local community organisations to organise a number of activities and events to mark the significant anniversary.

Its planning application for the cairn was lodged this week. Plans are in hand to unveil it at a ‘Kirkcaldy Gathering’ which will include a parade and pageant.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application to the local authority, said: “Our magnificent and unique War Memorial, Gardens and Art Galleries, are a focal point of the town and will be 100 years old in 2025. The combined Great War and WW2 War Memorial is probably the largest in Fife, both in terms of size and that nearly 1,500 people are remembered. Tragically, the numbers continue to grow with additional names from more recent conflicts in - Palestine, Malay, Northern Ireland, Afghanistan.”

The cairn - currently being built - will also feature new stepping stones where people can walk in the footsteps of seven war heroes with strong links to Kirkcaldy, it will honour the Nairn family’s significant contributions to the Lang Toun - the gallery and museum buildings and grounds were bequeathed to the town by linoleum manufacturer John Nairn, in memory of his son, Captain Ian Nairn MC who was killed in the Great War - and celebrate the work of people in our community.

“People will start to see a lot happening in April and May,” said Bill.

The work comes after a clean-up operation at the war memorial was completed after poppies waiting to be uplifted were set on fire. The walls of the memorial sustained some smoke damage.