Ukraine-Russia: Fife cinema donates film revenue to disaster appeal
A cinema in Fife is playing its part on supporting an appeal to help people affected by war in the Ukraine.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 7:52 am
The Kino is giving all of its share of film revenue from screenings on Wednesday and Thursday this week to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).
The independent cinema, run by Graeme Reekie, is based in Glenrothes and Leven.
In a Facebook update, the company said: “We are ask our customers to help us raise as much as possible to help the Ukrainians in this devastating and egregious conflict.”
The DEC says 18 million people are projected to be affected by the conflict in Ukraine”, and “four million people are expected to be displaced as the fighting continues.”