Ukraine-Russia: Fife cinema thanks film fans as it donates takings to disaster appeal

The Kino raised over £500 by giving all of its share of film revenue from screenings last Wednesday and Thursday this week to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The independent cinema, run by Graeme Reekie, is based in Glenrothes and Leven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kino Cinema, Glenrothes

In a Facebook update, the company said: “We are ask our customers to help us raise as much as possible to help the Ukrainians in this devastating and egregious conflict.

"We have raised £562 through ticket which has been donated to the DEC Ukraine appeal.”

The DEC says 18 million people are projected to be affected by the conflict in Ukraine”, and “four million people are expected to be displaced as the fighting continues.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.