Ukraine-Russia: Fife cinema thanks film fans as it donates takings to disaster appeal

A cinema in Fife has supported an appeal to help people affected by war in the Ukraine.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 14th March 2022, 7:47 am

The Kino raised over £500 by giving all of its share of film revenue from screenings last Wednesday and Thursday this week to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The independent cinema, run by Graeme Reekie, is based in Glenrothes and Leven.

Kino Cinema, Glenrothes

In a Facebook update, the company said: “We are ask our customers to help us raise as much as possible to help the Ukrainians in this devastating and egregious conflict.

"We have raised £562 through ticket which has been donated to the DEC Ukraine appeal.”

The DEC says 18 million people are projected to be affected by the conflict in Ukraine”, and “four million people are expected to be displaced as the fighting continues.”

