A local government union has claimed libraries are being “quietly removed” from schools and timetables across Fife - and has called for a commitment to ensure they are staffed.

UNISON Fife branch has written to every councillor in the Kingdom to raise its concerns about the issue.

It said too many schools have no qualified librarian in post, and it is concerned that the service is being substituted by micro-libraries which are not served by qualified librarians and do not provide young people with a full library service.

Debbie Fyfe , UNISON Fife branch secretary said: “Libraries are about far more than lending books. Librarians support reading, research, inclusion and wellbeing, and they’re vital to help young people with digital learning.

“Every young person in Fife deserves a welcoming library and a qualified librarian at their school. A library without a librarian isn’t the same. We’ve asked the council to pause further reductions so they can agree minimum standards for spaces, and make sure library budgets are used for their intended purpose.”

“Fife Council has invested heavily in tablet devices for pupils - librarians help make that investment count by teaching young people to find, assess and use information safely.”

UNISON wants the local authority to adopt a local minimum standard for space, access, stock/ICT and a qualified librarian with protected time, applied consistently across schools, including refurbishments and new builds.

It also wants politicians to raise the issue within their parties at Scottish Government level, arguing that a national framework - with policy and funding - is needed to protect school libraries and ensure consistency.

In response, Shelagh McLean, head of education, said: "Our commitment to transforming learning in Fife means we are enhancing our work to improve outcomes for all our children and access to quality reading and literacy experiences continue to be an important part of that.

"We are working with colleagues at ONFife to explore how we can work better together to enhance and strengthen library provision and explore joint opportunities to improve reading experiences for our young people."