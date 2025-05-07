Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eighty years ago this week, Britain celebrated victory in World War Two. On May 8, 1945, the UK and its allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's surrender after almost six years of war.

The Lang Toun celebrated by getting out the bunting, hoisting flags, parading behind a plethora of bands and lighting bonfires, some with an effigy of Hitler on top, but the joy and sense of freedom was tempered by the losses that many local families sustained between 1939 and 1945, and the fact that many men were still on active service in the Far East.

Eighty years on, there are no parades planned locally, but ex-soldiers hope people will take a moment to reflect and pay their own silent tributes to those who served and, in many cases, made the ultimate sacrifice.

The columns of the Fife Free Press reported: “Although Tuesday was VE Day, in common with many towns, Kirkcaldy started to celebrate on Monday, for, by that time, it was evident that the fighting had actually ceased, and the official announcements anticipated from London, Washington and Moscow were only a matter of course.”

Some of the huge crowd in Whitehall, London, to hear Churchill's speech on VE Day. (Pic: Keystone/Getty Images)

Flags started to appear everywhere, particularly after a newsflash on the wireless in the afternoon to the effect that the Germans had given up on the struggle against all three Allies. By the evening the town “presented a colourful appearance, reminiscent of the Coronation decorations of a more peaceful era.”

Many streets were already decorated to welcome home repatriated prisoners. There were impromptu dances in the streets, and bonfires lit. Crowds of youths carrying flags “and singing uproriously” were a familiar sight, and their voices carried on past the midnight hour. Places of entertainment were all well patronised as many people made Monday their night out.

In Grieve Street and Cook Street, bonfires attracted large crowds. Maryhall Street residents enjoyed a social and dance in Coal Wynd Mission Hall, while people living in Cook Street had a collection for a local lad who had arrived home that afternoon having been through “the thick of the fighting” - he was handed £2 10s. On VE+1 Day, a door to door collection raised £4, races were run and every bairn under the age of five received a prize.

Tuesday was a holiday for most, although there was some confusion among many working men who turned up at their factories only to find the gates locked. That led to huge crowds attending the many marches led by bands from the Boys Brigade, Barry, Ostlere & Shepherd Band and the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion. VE+1 Day saw no fewer than 119 bandsman take part in a march to the war memorial where the attendance reached “exceptional proportions.”

Mrs Pat Burgess of Palmers Green, North London waves a newspaper containing the news of Germany's surrender (Pic : Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Rev A. Renshaw Mackay, adjutant in the local Home Guard, conducted the service and gave a stirring address. Churches opened their doors and welcomed large congregations as people gave thanks, and remembered those they had lost.

Noted the Press: “There was a certain amount of restraint about the celebrations in Kirkcaldy. With the war in the Far East still going on, and many Langtonians still actively engaged in that theatre of operations, and with many homes mourning the loss of husbands, sons and brothers, this could only be a brief period of rejoicing - an expression of thankfulness that one part of of the great task had been accomplished and that bloodshed in the European war zone had at least ceased.

“There is too, the knowledge that great problems lie ahead, and that for a troubled and devastated Europe there will yet be many anxieties and hardships. The winning of a war is difficult - the securing of lasting peace has so far defied all efforts, and post war problems must be faced with determination rather than with optimism.”

The sense of loss was made clear. On the same page that VE Day was celebrated, there were reports of losses on the front line; Mr and Mrs E Cowan of Roberts Street were officially informed of the death of their oldest son, Private Samuel Cowan (Highland Light Infantry) in action in western Europe. An apprentice baker from the Gallatown, he was just 21. His name will be etched on the town’s war memorial.

The King and Queen with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE-Day. (Pic: The Print Collector/Getty Images)

While VE Day marked the end of hostilities, the reality was Kirkcaldy’ escaped with no damage. No bombs fell on the Lang Toun, although there were incendiary incidents at Burntisland and near Thornton.

The Press reported: “For the most part, Kirkcaldy’s war years were one of preparation and training which was never called upon by the course of events. The aerial war passed Kirkcaldy by.”

The nearest bomb fell early in the conflict. June 23, 1940 saw them land on Begg Farm “for some unaccountable reason.”

Described as the whistling and screaming type, four explosions created 12 craters near the cottar house but it was protected by the high banking - but the impact was still great enough to blow out all windows and doors. One old man was blown out of his bed, and two cattle were killed - the only casualties.

October 16, 1939 saw the first aerial activity when German bombers carried out a daylight raid on ships in the Forth, and lost four plans in the attempt, but “Kirkcaldy people were blissfully unaware for the most part.”

Just days later, the Press reported a Mrs Williamson of Glassmount Lodge, Dunearn Road was standing talking to her butcher as planes indulged in antics overhead. The sound of machine gun fire was heard but no importance was attached to it - the absence of a siren led folk to believe it was just practice, but when her husband came home from work he found a machine gun bullet embedded in the roof of his house.

Passengers on a train were told to put on their gas masks and lie on the floors at Dalmeny. They remained there for 20 minutes before the train could continue on its journey into Fife.

Mrs Meekison, of Cairns Street, told the Press it was not until the next day that she heard there had been a big raid on the Forth area, although some of her fellow passengers thought they saw German markings on the planes.

But while the town emerged unscathed, the war impacted on every household. The early months saw many people sign up as civil defence personnel, while scores of young men signed up to serve. Said the Press. “Kirkcaldy had its honours, its casualties , and its anxieties.”

VE Day brought those dark days to an end, and hopes turned to better days ahead.

The Press’ editorial column said: “For five and half years the people of these islands have endured the direst of days and they are entitled to mark their successful emergence from it jubilantly.

“It is a great victory, greater than any other in history and its echo will resound down the arches of the years.”.