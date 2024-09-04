Members of Unison have rejected the latest pay offer from Cosla, which could see strike action go ahead in future (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The threat of potential bin strikes remains in Fife after council workers at union Unison rejected the latest pay offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the union, including refuse and recycling centre workers, voted by 86 per cent to reject the offer from Cosla, the body representing Scotland’s councils, this week.

The latest offer in the pay dispute, described by Cosla as “fair and meaningful”, includes an hourly uplift of £0.67 or a 3.6 per cent increase, whichever is higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Unison said it “falls short of expectations” given the 25 per cent real-terms pay cut over the past 14 years, and that “council workers in Scotland are angry their pay offer is not in line with other public service workers, many of whom have been given 5.5 per cent pay rises.”

The union has mandates for strike action by waste workers, which would impact bin collections and community recycling centres, at 13 councils, including Fife.

Unison’s local government committee will discuss the next steps in the coming days.

Meanwhile, members of the GMB union have already accepted the latest offer made by Cosla, which came just days before planned strike action had been due to take place last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cosla spokesperson said: “We are deeply disappointed Unison have rejected our latest strong, above inflation, pay offer. This is the absolute limit of affordability for local government and exhausts all available funding from Scottish Government.

“Local government have a responsibility to ensure sustainable service delivery for communities. We are clear that increasing the value of any pay offer would have serious consequences. We remain concerned that Unison’s expectations cannot be met without further unpalatable difficult decisions.

“We are aware that communities will be concerned about the potential impact of industrial action on the most vulnerable. We would urge Unison to reconsider our strong offer which has an overall value of 4.27 per cent.”