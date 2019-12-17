Former Kirkcaldy MP stands down as Scottish Labour deputy

Former Kirkcaldy MP Lesley Laird has announced she is stepping down as Scottish Labour’s deputy leader.

The move comes after she lost her seat in the General Election.

Ms Laird was defeated in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency by Neale Hanvey in last week’s vote.

In a statement, Ms Laird said it had been an honour to serve as deputy leader.

She said: “It has been an honour to serve as deputy leader of the Scottish Labour Party, the party that I love.

“The people of Scotland and the wider UK deserve better than they got on Thursday night.

“I am heartbroken for those in our communities that will once again be left to bear the brunt of a cruel Tory government.

“I would urge a period of calm reflection and some kindness towards each other.

“Because if we are to convince people of our values and principles then first we must demonstrate them not just in our words but more importantly in our behaviour and actions towards each other.”

She continued: “I have seen many leaders of the Labour Party come and go.

“Not all were my choice – but I always took the view that they were our elected leader and my role was to serve the Labour Party as best I could.

“Whatever the challenges ahead, I will continue to serve our wonderful Labour Party in whatever way I can, because fundamentally we are, and must always be, here for the many.”