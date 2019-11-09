Gritters called out for first time in Fife

Fife Council is gearing up for winter and keeping the region’s network of roads open.

The first loads of grit were put down on Thursday night as temperatures dropped – and that sparked an appeal to motorists to make sure they were properly prepared for the months ahead.

A total of 21 gritters treated all primary routes across Fife this week.

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “We start planning ahead for winter in the summer months to ensure that everything is in place.

“Our winter fleet includes 61 vehicles ready to treat Fife’s roads and 34 mini-tractors to clear and grit footpaths.

“We are currently taking delivery of 2,000 tonnes of salt, which will take our total stock to nearly 22,000 with additional deliveries during the winter period.

“When weather is extremely bad, we have access to up to 1000 personnel to work on the road network and we also have arrangements for external resources, plant and equipment.

“By taking these steps now, we aim to keep Fife’s roads safe during the winter.”