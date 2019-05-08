Man killed in Fife crash mystery is named by police

A man found dead in a crashed vehicle on a Fife road has been named by police.

Shaun Smith (27) was found in a red Vauxhall Corsa in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened sometime between 1am and 5.45am on Sunday on the northbound carriageway, between Cluny and Kinglassie, half a mile south of the junction with the B921.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding out just what happened.

In a statement release don social media, Police said: “We can sadly confirm that the man who died after the fatal collision in Cluny on Sunday was 27-year-old Shaun Smith from Glenrothes.

“Our sympathies remain with his family and inquiries into this incident are continuing.

“Anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

The driver of a Ford Transit van contacted police after finding a red Vauxhall Corsa had left the road and struck a tree.

Emergency services responded to the area where the 27-year-old male driver was found dead within the vehicle.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for around eight hours while they conducted their investigation and are now asking anyone who can assist their inquiries to come forward.

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 997 of the May 5.

