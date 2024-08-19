AIG Women's Open: Special rail and bus combined ticket for visitors to St Andrews

ScotRail has teamed up with Stagecoach to offer the Golflink ticket for those travelling by rail to the AIG Women's Open in St Andrews.

A special rail and bus ticket for travel to and from St Andrews will be available to visitors for the AIG Women’s Open later this week.

ScotRail has teamed up with Stagecoach to offer the two-in-one Golflink ticket, which includes return rail travel between any station in Scotland and Leuchars – the nearest station to the Old Course – as well as Stagecoach bus transport to and from the course.

The first buses departing Leuchars station for the course during the Women’s Open, which runs from Wednesday, August 21 to Sunday, August 25 will be: Wednesday – 8.15am; Thursday and Friday – 6am; Saturday – 7.15am and Sunday – 8am.

Buses will continue transporting fans between Leuchars and the course throughout the day up until the last train departure.

Tickets can be booked on the ScotRail website or mobile app by entering ‘Golflink’ as the destination. They can also be made at staffed stations.

Concession travel prices are not valid on GolfLink services.

Claire Dickie, ScotRail commercial director, said: “ScotRail is delighted to partner with Stagecoach to support travel to and from the AIG Women’s Open in St Andrews.

“Our Golflink ticket has proven very popular with golf fans in the past as it’s a great way to combine train travel from anywhere on our network to Leuchars station.

"With frequent bus links to the Old Course included, it saves you time and helps your journey run smoothly.

"Purchasing your tickets in advance means less queuing and more viewing time.”

ScotRail customers are also reminded that a temporary timetable remains in place throughout the championship as drivers continue to make themselves unavailable for rest day working, as is their contractual right, while pay talks are ongoing between the train operator and the trade union ASLEF.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check their journey the day before travelling by using the ScotRail app.