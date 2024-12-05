Fife weather: Storm Darragh set to bring heavy rain as yellow weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for the Kingdom from late on Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Fife residents are warned of heavy rain as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning for heavy rain, which covers large parts of Scotland, comes into force at 3pm on Friday.

The wet weather is expected to continue into Saturday with the yellow warning ending at 12 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest warning from the Met Office comes as the fourth named storm of the season – Storm Darragh – is due to hit the country in the coming days bringing 80mph winds in the west and heavy rain.

Friday’s weather warning covers virtually all of the Central Belt, including the Kingdom.

Meteorologists warn that rain associated with Storm Darragh may lead to some transport disruption.

Roads will be affected by spray and some flooding and buses and trains will probably be affect with longer journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning also means flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Some other parts of the country are also impacted by an amber warning for wind overnight on Friday, however this warning does not cover the local area.