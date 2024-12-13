Scotland weather: Met Office issues three-day yellow warning for ‘persistent’ rain as 150 mm of rain possible

By Jessica Martin
Published 13th Dec 2024, 18:50 BST

The Met Office has issued a three-day yellow weather warning for ‘persistent’ rain in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for parts of Scotland this weekend and into next week.

A yellow rain warning is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde from 6pm on Sunday December 15 to 12pm on Tuesday December 17.

The Met Office says persistent rain will lead to difficult travel conditions and may cause flooding in some places.

Heavy rain on the motorway.placeholder image
Heavy rain on the motorway. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The warning says: “The rain will become persistent across parts of western Scotland during Sunday, continuing throughout Monday before easing later on Tuesday. 70-100 mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period, but possibly over 150 mm for some exposed hills and mountains. Rapid melting of lying snow will also contribute to any potential impacts.”

Watch the Met Office evening weather forecast above.

