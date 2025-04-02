A 70p ticket could win a Caribbean cruise with £10,000 spending money

The prize includes an ocean view state room with a balcony | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Find out how to enter a prize draw to win a dream holiday for two exploring the Caribbean islands

A luxury cruise is one of the most enriching and exciting holidays you could hope for. And the Caribbean islands of Aruba, St Lucia, and Trinidad have to be among the top destinations.

With their golden-sand beaches, bright blue seas, wall-to-wall sunshine, and some of the most amazing local cuisine to sample, it's a holiday you'd never want to end.

Winners will have reserved seating for all the performances and events on board | BOTB

And you'd sail there on a huge cruise liner, with all-inclusive premium drinks, dining, and Wi-Fi, with unlimited access to fitness classes and live performances, including reserved seating.

The 14-night stay on board would be in a luxurious ocean-view state room with a balcony, and the prize, offered by BOTB, would even include return flights and transfers.

Oh, and you'd be given £10,000 to spend while you're out there. If you didn’t want to go on the cruise, there’s also a £21,000 cash alternative.

The Caribbean islands are a dream destination | BOTB

It's a prize pot worth £25,000 and somebody will win it for just 70p, thanks to a special offer from BOTB discounting the tickets from their usual 85p.

There are only six days left to buy a ticket, and we don't know how long the special offer will last, so click here to enter the draw as soon as you can.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133