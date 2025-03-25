The best of Amazon's Spring Deals | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Discover the top five tech and home appliance bargains we’ve found during Amazon UK’s Spring Deal Days 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days have kicked off with some serious discounts - so far we’ve uncovered over £1,000 of savings across five standout deals. From smart TVs and coffee machines to air fryers, laptops and premium haircare, here’s our pick of the very best deals to upgrade your home for less. We’ll keep updating daily, ensuring you don’t miss the biggest bargains as they land.

This is based on the information we have so far - there are likely to be daily flash sales too, and sometimes Amazon holds back the best deals just to keep us on our toes. Whatever the case, we’ll be scouring the list every day to hand pick the best bargains whatever your need or budget. Happy hunting!

1. Siemens EQ6 Plus S300 Bean to Cup Machine – Save £333

Siemens EQ6 Plus S300 Bean-to-Cup Machine | Siemens

With a ceramic grinder, auto milk frothing and custom drinks at the push of a button, this Siemens model is made for serious coffee fans who want ease without compromise.

Price check: While this model has dropped as low as £413 in the past month, the average Amazon price has hovered between £750 and £950. The current £499 is still a very strong price for its feature set and build quality.

2. Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer – Save £60

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer | Ninja

The bestselling air fryer just got even more affordable. This 9.5L model lets you cook two different dishes at once with independent drawers – ideal for busy families or meal prepping. With over 38,000 five-star reviews, it’s earned its hype.

Price check: The current £179.99 price is well below the typical Amazon price over the past year. While the lowest ever was £154.99 during Black Friday, this is still a great discount – especially considering the average retail price has hovered between £220 and £260.

3. Hisense 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV – Save £319

Hisense 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV | Hisense

This 2024 QLED model offers excellent picture quality for the price, with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, DTS Virtual:X and voice control built in. It runs on the slick VIDAA smart platform and is ideal for living rooms or bedrooms where high contrast and colour depth matter.

Price check: CamelCamelCamel confirms this is the lowest Amazon price on record for this model. It launched at £699 and only recently dipped to £399, making this deal one of the strongest we’ve seen to date.

4. Faszin Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer – Save £60

Faszin Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer | Faznin

Say goodbye to heavy, noisy dryers. This lightweight option from Faszin combines smart heat control, ionic technology, and a sleek design for smoother, shinier hair with less frizz. It’s fast, quiet, and ideal for everyday use – or those rushed mornings.

Price check: According to CamelCamelCamel, this model has never dropped below £129.99 until now, with third-party sellers previously listing it as high as £239.99. That makes this £69.99 Spring Deal Days price one of the lowest we’ve ever seen — and a genuinely strong offer.

5. Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 – Save £599

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 | Samsung

A premium convertible laptop with a Super AMOLED touchscreen, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this lightweight model is ideal for creative work, content streaming, and remote productivity. It’s slim, powerful and folds into a tablet-style device – making it incredibly versatile.

Price check: According to CamelCamelCamel, the Galaxy Book3 360 has been sold on Amazon for as much as £1,399 and dropped as low as £749 in December 2024. While the Spring Deal Days price of £799.99 isn’t the absolute lowest ever, it’s still one of the best prices available this year and far below the typical selling range of over £1,200.