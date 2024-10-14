Brianna Alexander before, left, she used Simple weightloss app and after, right in yellow dress | Simple

How weightloss app Simple using artificial intelligence helped woman shed pounds after years of stress and binge eating

Overnight binge-eating had plagued Brianna Alexander’s efforts to slim down until an artificial intelligence (AI) coach made the breakthrough she needed to shed over four stones. Sick of “not liking the way her body was looking”, Brianna downloaded weight loss app Simple to see what it was all about.

But using It ended up changing her life and the way she looked. Within three years, Brianna had lost 60lbs and has maintained her slimline figure ever since.

Over 17 million people have now downloaded Simple to log what they are eating, get daily workout plans and help from Avo the AI coach. Simple App offers slimmers access to a non-judgemental personal wellness assistant Avo to answer nutrition and fitness questions along with healthy recipes and snack ideas when feeling hungry.

Brianna recalled: “I downloaded the Simple App in 2020 because I didn’t know what way I wanted to go with my fitness goals. I knew I wasn’t on the right path. I was stress-eating a lot and binge-eating overnight and really not liking the way my body was looking and feeling.

“My energy was very low all the time, so I was constantly taking caffeine throughout the day to feel energy and be motivated to do things like working out.”

Brianna Alexander has maintained her slim figure after using Simple App | Simple App

Simple’s method is to focus on nutritional and behavioural change by using science-backed advice and tools like logging food being eaten throughout the day and checking what’s suitable to eat with a NutriScanner. Brianna said she learned how to improve her diet and now understands better exactly what she is putting into her body.

“Through the Simple app I’ve actually been able to learn a lot more about my nutrition,” added Brianna. “My nutrition was very poor at the time but every time you input a food into the app, it tells you your daily nutrition. “I’d been feeling terrible throughout the day, so sleepy and tired and not my best self. I read up about reasons you feel hungry all the time and realised I really needed to do an overhaul of my diet.”

Brianna described how her biggest weakness was ice cream but she was also eating “terrible fast food constantly” along with no fruit or vegetables.

The Simple app develops an individual weight-loss strategy honed by scientists | Simple App

“I’m really grateful I’m tracking it and staying consistent. The Simple App makes it really easy, I’d highly recommend it. It helped me lose 60lbs within three years.”

Users can upload photos of their food or log it by voice or typing to keep track of what they’re eating. It also helps the AI coach Avo better understand their behaviour. While Simple App’s NutriScanner is designed to help slimmers understand the nutritional value in meals when home or eating out.

It’s suitable for all ages and Simple creates a personalised seven-day workout plan which can include strength training, cardio or even chair yoga.

It's suitable for all ages and Simple creates a personalised seven-day workout plan which can include strength training, cardio or even chair yoga.