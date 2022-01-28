The New Central Park Investment Fund will raise money to add a new south covered standing enclosure, a new hospitality lounge/community cafe, canteen/kitchen and toilets that will also be of wider community benefit on non-matchdays.

Around £150,000 is being sought to help pay for the developments, which will raise the ground’s capacity by 500, and create a new modern hospitality suite with executive seating for guests to watch games.

An LED scoreboard is also planned along with a feature wall that will bear the names of those supporters who donate.

Kelty Hearts

Kelty Hearts have seen a remarkable rise to prominence in recent years and earned their spot in Scottish League Two last May by winning the Lowland League and then relegating Brechin City in a play-off.

However, they have gone from strength to strength this season and not only sit seven points clear at the top of the league but also reached the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at the weekend by knocking out holders St Johnstone.

Dean McKenzie, general manager, explained: “Having settled into life in SPFL well since our rise, we sit at our highest level in the football pyramid ever.

“However, we haven’t come this far just to stay in that same position.

“This upgrade will increase the capacity at the ground, give our supporters on matchday a better experience and give matchday hospitality and corporate guests a new modern lounge to enjoy.

“The new lounge will double up as a community cafe for everyone to enjoy in the evenings, outwith matchdays.

“The scheme will strengthen our place in the community whilst ensuring our club can increase matchday and non-matchday revenue thereby contributing to the future success of the club we love.

“This is an exciting scheme for us all to be part of in line with the ongoing ambition of Kelty Hearts, and we urge people to support its success and consider its benefits as an investment opportunity for supporters, investors and businesses.”

Investors into the fund can choose an interest rate of up to 4% and terms of up to five years, although the minimum investment is £250.

