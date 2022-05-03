Former Raith Rovers boss McKinnon recovering after heart attack

Ray McKinnon pictured in 2015. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 51-year-old, who also had two spells at Stark’s Park as player, took ill at the end of last week and remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

McKinnon had one season in charge at Raith before leaving to take over at Dundee United in 2016.

He also had spells as manager at Morton, Falkirk and Queen’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers released a statement of support, which said: “Everyone connected with Raith Rovers would like to wish our former Manager, Ray McKinnon a speedy recovery after suffering a heart-attack at the back end of last week.

“We are pleased to hear that Ray is currently recovering in hospital.