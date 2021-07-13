Vaughan content with Raith's opening show

Lewis Vaughan fires home the only goal of the game at the weekend. Pic by Walter Neilson

Ultimately, Vaughan’s first-half strike was all that separated Raith and Cowdenbeath in the opening round of the Premier Sports Cup fixtures.

The striker was delighted to get his season up and running in front of goal and was content with the work done by the Kirkcaldy side.

He said: “We can’t ask much more than to start with a win because Central Park is always a hard place to go.

“We were delighted to get the win in the end because we made it a bit difficult for ourselves in the second half, but we won the game and scored a decent goal.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t build on it, but we move on.”

Raith had chances to add to the scoring, but Cowdenbeath were unlucky not to pull level when Reghan Tumilty’s clearance would have sailed into his own net had it not been for Jamie MacDonald’s stop.

“We could have scored another couple between myself, Matej Poplatnik and Aidan Connolly,” added 25-year-old Vaughan.

“We had a few chances between us all and, on another day, we score another three or four, but it’s the first competitive game of the season so we take the win.

“The guys at the back were solid to get the first clean sheet in the first game of the season.

“You can’t ask for any more than that.

“Cowdenbeath had a good chance at the end of the game, but that’s all we limited them to.