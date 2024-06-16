Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray hails 'hard working' Andrew McNeil after keeper signs contract extension
McNeil told raithrovers.net: “I’m happy to extend my time at the club.
"It’s great working in such a good environment and I’m really excited for the season ahead.”
Stark’s Park manager Ian Murray added: “I have enjoyed working with Andy.
“He is improving every season working alongside Robbie Thomson and there is more to come.
"He’s hard working, got a good attitude and wants to get better.
"He has never let us or himself down when called upon.”
McNeil came through the youth ranks at Airdrieonians and then Berwick Rangers, while also spending time on loan at Edinburgh City last season.
Making a man of the match debut in the SPFL Trust Trophy in 2022, the young goalkeeper saved two penalties in the shoot-out to help send Raith into the quarter-finals.
A strong young talent, McNeil is continuing to grow as a person and player under the influence of aforementioned goalkeeper coach Thomson, and Raith fans are looking forward to seeing how his future unfolds in Kirkcaldy.
Boss Murray had previously told the Fife Free Press: “Andy has done fine when he’s been called upon.
"Obviously Kevin (Dabrowski) is going to be our number one goalie but we’ve got a very able deputy in Andy and I think it goes back to training with high quality players at a high intensity and high tempo.”
