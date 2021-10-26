Raith Rovers boss McGlynn looks ahead to Fife derby at Dunfermline
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn was looking forward to tonight's (Tuesday) league trip to East End Park to face Dunfermline, with both sides showing evidence of playing well.
The Lang Toun side are eager to have an early chance to make reparation for the 1-1 draw at home to the basement-dwelling Pars in September's rearranged Championship encounter.
"It's another big game, off the back of Saturday's big game with Inverness," observed the Stark's Park gaffer.
"We are on form and Dunfermline have kind of steadied the ship a little by getting a few draws.
"It was probably not a bad point for them either at Firhill, when Partick Thistle scored six in their previous game (against Hamilton Accies). For Dunfermline to get a zero-zero, they'll probably be reasonably happy with that."
McGlynn added: "Both teams go into it in good form – we are looking forward to it. We just need to assess our injuries. The squad will get tested this week."
Ethon Varian left the action early on Saturday against Inverness Caledonian Thistle with a shoulder injury, while captain Kyle Benedictus had to depart too with a hamstring problem. The boss also said Raith were considering whether to appeal against Ross Matthews' red card, so that would determine if they could field him or not.
"But there's everything to play for and a long way to go," said McGlynn. "Regarding us and Inverness, there was no damage done. Only one team, Kilmarnock, won at the weekend, so they jump back into second place. But there was no damage with other teams, so we just take it and move on."