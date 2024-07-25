Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon represented Hibernian a total of 1,163 times between them before joining Raith Rovers this summer (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Hibernian’s all-time record league appearance maker Lewis Stevenson has thanked his two most recent Hibees managers – Nick Montgomery and current incumbent David Gray – for picking him in games last term to help him reach the magic 600 mark.

Stevenson, 36, who joined Raith Rovers on a two-year deal this summer after 19 years with the Leith side during which he won the League Cup, Scottish Cup and Scottish Championship, was speaking exclusively to the Fife Free Press.

He said: "Being the all-time league appearance record holder with Hibs (on 477 matches) has been good. It’s probably something I didn’t think too much about until it was done.

"When I got to 200 games at Hibs I never thought I’d get to 300, but then I got to 400 and ultimately to make it to 600 overall is an achievement I’m very proud of. The club really helped with it because I think they wanted me to get to 600 as well.

Lewis Stevenson wins a header playing for new club Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"I owe a lot to both last season’s gaffers – Nick Montgomery and Dave – for putting me on near the end when they didn’t need to do it so it was nice of them.

"There was one game after I reached the 600 and I was wondering if Dave was going to put me on for the last game to make 601!

"When I finally eventually hang up my boots I’ll look back but my focus is now on Raith and trying to play as many games as possible for them and hopefully have some good performances and results along the way.”

Stevenson, who earned one senior Scotland cap in a 2-0 loss to Peru in May 2018, is delighted that fellow Hibs legend Paul Hanlon – who made 563 appearances for the capital side from 2008 – penned a three-year deal at Raith this summer to join him at Stark’s Park.

"I know what Paul can offer,” Stevenson added. “For me, he is still a Premier League player, so I think it’s a great coup for Raith to get him. Paul is really experienced and knows the game inside out.

"He’s still fit, he’s still athletic and is an unbelievable passer of the ball.

"I think he could probably play in any position, moving into midfield at times as well.

"I know how much he’s done and still has to give.