Lewis Jamieson is all smiles at Raith Rovers (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Two-goal hero Lewis Jamieson has been recounting the first half brace which earned Raith Rovers a 2-0 home Scottish Championship success over Ayr United on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old forward, who is on a season long loan from top flight St Mirren, netted his first two goals for the Stark’s Park outfit in the deserved success over The Honest Men.

He told Raith TV: “Overall, in terms of the whole team, performances have been good over the last few weeks but we’ve maybe not been getting the results. Thankfully tonight we got both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the first goal Dyl (Dylan Easton) has a great effort, the keeper parries it out and right place, right time.

"For the second one there’s a great bit of play down the left hand side, Stevo (Lewis Stevenson) first time across and I was there again.”

On missing a later chance to complete his hat-trick, Jamieson added: “I think I was stuck in two minds whether to hit it first time or take a touch.

"I decided to take a first touch and it was the wrong one.”

Jamieson said he is “loving” his time at Raith.

He added: “Boys at St Mirren are asking me how I’m getting on and I’m enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m back playing, that’s the one thing you want as a footballer to be out there playing and contributing so I’m glad.

"Every day you come in you want to get better as a player and obviously the performances throughout the team will come.

"I’m improving every day.

"The Ayr game was a standard setter and we need to maintain that now.”